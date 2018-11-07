Oilers' Ty Rattie: Snags helper Tuesday
Rattie garnered an assist in Tuesday's matchup with Tampa Bay.
Rattie hasn't played since Oct. 18, a stretch of nine games, due to an abdominal injury. Now healthy, the winger returned to the top line alongside Connor McDavid and secured his third point of the season. If he can stay healthy and hold onto his first-line assignment, the Calgary native should offer decent fantasy value.
