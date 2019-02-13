Oilers' Ty Rattie: Suiting up Wednesday
Rattie (lower body) will be in the lineup for Wednesday's tilt against Pittsburgh.
Rattie previously skated with his teammates Tuesday, so all signs were pointing to him playing Wednesday. Once a highly-touted prospect, Rattie's only been able to muster four goals and six assists in 34 contests this season.
