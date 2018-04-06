Oilers' Ty Rattie: Tacks on two points
Rattie scored his fifth goal of the season and had an assist in Thursday's win over the Golden Knights.
Rattie skated on the first line and is now up to nine points in 13 games on the season. The 25-year-old only has 47 career NHL games under his belt, but his strong play in the top-six since his call-up makes him one to watch in 2018-19.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...