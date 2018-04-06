Rattie scored his fifth goal of the season and had an assist in Thursday's win over the Golden Knights.

Rattie skated on the first line and is now up to nine points in 13 games on the season. The 25-year-old only has 47 career NHL games under his belt, but his strong play in the top-six since his call-up makes him one to watch in 2018-19.

