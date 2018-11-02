Oilers' Ty Rattie: Taken off injured reserve
Rattie (abdomen) was activated off injured reserve Friday.
Rattie (abdomen) had an outside chance to play Thursday against the Blackhawks but ultimately wasn't ready to go. However, Friday's decision to activate Rattie likely means he'll be back in the lineup Saturday when Edmonton takes on the Red Wings.
