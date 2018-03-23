Rattie scored a goal and added an assist in a 6-2 win over the Senators on Thursday.

Rattie is showing the power of what skating alongside Connor McDavid can do for a player. The 25-year-old has never played more than 13 games in an NHL season or notched more than six points in a campaign. He now has five points in his last four contests. As long as he's on McDavid's line, Rattie is living the dream.