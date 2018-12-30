Oilers' Ty Rattie: Thrives alongside McDavid in loss
Rattie picked up three assists in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Sharks.
The 25-year-old hadn't scored a point since Nov. 11, a stretch that included exile to a bottom-six assignment and numerous healthy scratches, but Rattie was back on a line with Connor McDavid in this one and looked the part, helping set up both of McDavid's goals and chipping in one more assist on top of it. Whether he can hold onto this fantasy-friendly role remains to be seen -- he's lost it once already this season -- but Rattie is worth rostering as long as he's the captain's wing man.
