Rattie (undisclosed) is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Predators, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Rattie was initially considered doubtful for Saturday's contest after leaving Thursday's 3-2 victory over the Bruins with an undisclosed issue, but it appears as though his injury may not be as serious as originally expected. The Oilers should release another update on the 25-year-old winger's status prior to puck drop against Nashville.