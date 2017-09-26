Oilers' Ty Rattie: Waived on Tuesday
Rattie was waived by the Oilers on Tuesday.
This depth winger is no stranger to the waiver process, as he got the proverbial boot from the Blues and Hurricanes last year, before settling a one-year deal with the Oilers this summer. Rattie came in with a lot of hype as the Blues' 2011 second-round (32nd overall) draft pick, but he's only appeared in 35 NHL games since then, adding four goals and six assists.
