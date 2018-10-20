Oilers' Ty Rattie: Will miss multiple weeks
Rattie will be sidelined for at least a "couple weeks" due to a mid-body muscle injury, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Rattie has been skating on the Oilers' top line with Connor McDavid this season, so his absence will present Jesse Puljujarvi or Kailer Yamamoto with a prime opportunity to prove they're ready for an expanded role. The 25-year-old Rattie will almost certainly be placed on injured reserve until he's ready to return.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.