Rattie will be sidelined for at least a "couple weeks" due to a mid-body muscle injury, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Rattie has been skating on the Oilers' top line with Connor McDavid this season, so his absence will present Jesse Puljujarvi or Kailer Yamamoto with a prime opportunity to prove they're ready for an expanded role. The 25-year-old Rattie will almost certainly be placed on injured reserve until he's ready to return.