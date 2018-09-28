Rattie (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's preseason finale against the Flames.

Rattie is reportedly "a little banged up," but he'll travel to Sweden for the Oilers' Oct. 6 opener against the Devils, so it doesn't appear as though he's in danger of missing any regular-season action. The 25-year-old winger has been outstanding this preseason, racking up seven goals and 11 points in just four games while skating with Connor McDavid on the top line. If he's able to carry that momentum into the regular season, Rattie could end up being one of the biggest steals of this year's fantasy drafts.