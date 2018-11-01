Oilers' Ty Rattie: Won't play Thursday
Rattie (abdomen) will not play Thursday against the Blackhawks, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Rattie hasn't played since Oct. 18. His absence from Thursday's lineup means he's still not fully healthy and now he'll hope to return to action Saturday in Detroit.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.