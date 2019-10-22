Benson has five assists in as many games with AHL Bakersfield this year.

Benson has earned a reputation as a strong playmaker in the minors, with 51 assists among his 66 points for the Condors last season. He's continuing that style of play this year. The second-round pick from 2016 will likely stay in the minors throughout 2019-20, but he could challenge for a job with the parent club in the coming years.