Benson was added to Edmonton's training camp roster.

Benson appeared in 47 games for AHL Bakersfield this season in which he notched nine goals and 27 assists. In his seven NHL contests, the winger managed one point, five shots and three hits while averaging 10:23 of ice time. In addition to Benson, the club brought in forwards Cooper Marody and Ryan McLeod, defensemen William Lagesson and Evan Bouchard and goaltenders Stuart Skinner and Dylan Wells.