Edmonton assigned Benson to AHL Bakersfield on Monday, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Benson appeared in five games during his nine-day stay with the big club, tallying one assist while averaging 11:35 of ice time per contest. He'll return to a featured role with Bakersfield, where he's racked up nine goals and 36 points in 43 contests this campaign.

