Benson was brought up from AHL Bakersfield on Wednesday.

With the club set to embark on a three-game road trip, the decision was made to designated James Neal (ankle) for injured reserve and use the available roster spot to recall Benson. In 43 games with the Condors this year, the 21-year-old racked up nine goals and 27 helpers. Although Benson figures to serve as an emergency depth option, his scoring touch could earn him a look over Jujhar Khaira or Patrick Russell.