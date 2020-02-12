Oilers' Tyler Benson: Earns promotion Wednesday
Benson was brought up from AHL Bakersfield on Wednesday.
With the club set to embark on a three-game road trip, the decision was made to designated James Neal (ankle) for injured reserve and use the available roster spot to recall Benson. In 43 games with the Condors this year, the 21-year-old racked up nine goals and 27 helpers. Although Benson figures to serve as an emergency depth option, his scoring touch could earn him a look over Jujhar Khaira or Patrick Russell.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.