Benson racked up three assists in AHL Bakersfield's 7-2 victory over Colorado on Wednesday.

Benson has been excellent in his first professional season. He currently ranks fourth amongst all AHL rookies in scoring with 34 points in 40 games, and his 29 assists are tied for fourth in the circuit, overall. A former second-round pick (32nd overall) of the Oilers in 2016, Benson dealt with all sorts of injuries during the course of his junior career, but he finally seems to be healthy. Given the state of affairs in Edmonton these days, it's not out of the realm of possibility that Benson spends the later stages of the season in the NHL.