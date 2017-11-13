Oilers' Tyler Benson: Finally back in lineup for WHL Vancouver
Benson picked up three assists in WHL Vancouver's 8-7 win over Edmonton on Sunday.
Benson's season got off to a late start due to a groin injury. His inability to stay healthy has unfortunately defined Benson's young career. He has played just 70 games over the last three seasons combined and he has shown no ability to be able to suit up on a regular basis. Despite being a poor skater, Benson does enough other things well that he should be able to develop into a useful NHL player in a depth role if he can simply shake the injury bug. Benson has four goals and nine points in seven games for the Giants since returning.
