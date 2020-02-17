Oilers' Tyler Benson: First NHL point is assist
Benson earned an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes.
Benson had the lone helper on Josh Archibald's go-ahead tally at 15:01 of the second period. It was Benson's first point in four career games. The second-round pick from 2016 has racked up 36 points in 43 outings with AHL Bakersfield, but he's likely going to stay with the parent club while James Neal (ankle) is sidelined.
