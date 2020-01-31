Oilers' Tyler Benson: First taste of NHL
Benson was recalled by the Oilers from AHL Bakersfield on Thursday.
The 21-year-old earned his first career call up Thursday, as he's racked up 35 points in 42 AHL games this campaign. A 2016 second-round pick, Benson could enter the lineup as early as Friday against the Blues for his first career NHL game.
