Benson was assigned to AHL Bakersfield on Friday.

Benson appeared in two preseason games and managed just two shots on goal while failing to record a point. The second-round pick from 2016 had 15 goals and 66 points in 68 games with Bakersfield last season. If he can continue to perform at that level, the winger should see NHL action sooner rather than later.

