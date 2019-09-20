Oilers' Tyler Benson: Heading to bus league
Benson was assigned to AHL Bakersfield on Friday.
Benson appeared in two preseason games and managed just two shots on goal while failing to record a point. The second-round pick from 2016 had 15 goals and 66 points in 68 games with Bakersfield last season. If he can continue to perform at that level, the winger should see NHL action sooner rather than later.
More News
-
Oilers' Tyler Benson: Excellent first pro season•
-
Oilers' Tyler Benson: Staying healthy and contributing•
-
Oilers' Tyler Benson: Finally back in lineup for WHL Vancouver•
-
Oilers' Tyler Benson: Returned to juniors•
-
Oilers' Tyler Benson: Will miss rookie tournament•
-
Oilers' Tyler Benson: Secures three-year, entry-level deal•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.