Benson will begin the 2020-21 season on loan with NLA side GCK Lions.

Benson played in seven games for the Oilers in which he notched one assist, five shots and three hits while averaging 10:23 of ice time. The 21-year-old winger figures to rejoin Edmonton for training camp and could be a candidate for a spot on the 23-man roster, especially if the organization decides to part ways with Riley Sheahan and/or Tyler Ennis. If he does make the NHL roster, Benson figures to log the bulk of his minutes in a bottom-six role.