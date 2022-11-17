site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: oilers-tyler-benson-loaned-to-ahl-bakersfield | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Oilers' Tyler Benson: Loaned to AHL Bakersfield
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Benson (knee) has been loaned to AHL Bakersfield for a conditioning stint Thursday.
Benson suffered the knee injury Oct. 3 during a preseason game with Vancouver and has yet to play this season. Benson had a goal and one assist in 29 games last season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read