Benson (knee) has been skating on his own but remains weeks away from a return, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Benson was deemed week-to-week in the late stages of the preseason. The 24-year-old winger is no lock to be on the Oilers' roster once he's healthy, as they may want him to get up to speed at AHL Bakersfield before contributing to the NHL club.