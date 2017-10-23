Oilers' Tyler Benson: Returned to juniors
Benson (groin) was sent back to juniors after being cleared from the injury that kept him out of training camp.
Benson -- who was drafted in the second round of the 2016 NHL Draft -- will head back to WHL Vancouver where he racked up 11 goals and 31 helpers in 33 outings last season. Despite the promise shown by the 19-year-old thus far, he will likely need to spend some time in the AHL before he would get called up to the big club, especially considering the wealth of young talent in Edmonton.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...