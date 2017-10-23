Benson (groin) was sent back to juniors after being cleared from the injury that kept him out of training camp.

Benson -- who was drafted in the second round of the 2016 NHL Draft -- will head back to WHL Vancouver where he racked up 11 goals and 31 helpers in 33 outings last season. Despite the promise shown by the 19-year-old thus far, he will likely need to spend some time in the AHL before he would get called up to the big club, especially considering the wealth of young talent in Edmonton.