Oilers' Tyler Benson: Shifts to minors
The Oilers reassigned Benson to AHL Bakersfield on Sunday.
The 21-year-old got his first taste at the NHL level this season, going pointless while skating in 7:22 of averaging ice time through two games. Benson will head back to the AHL where he's been dominant, racking up 35 points in 42 games. Benson's demotion likely signals that James Neal (ankle) is nearing a return to the lineup.
