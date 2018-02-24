Oilers' Tyler Benson: Staying healthy and contributing
Benson notched an assist in Friday's 2-1 loss to WHL Everett.
Despite the loss, Benson kept his point streak alive (four) and now has 56 points (20 goals, 36 assists) in 47 games playing for the Vancouver Giants. The young winger has had a hard time staying healthy throughout his career (groin, shoulder) but has appeared in more games this season since his 2014-15 campaign (62). The Oilers' second-round pick (#32) is still seen as a poor skater but could get his chance at the NHL level sooner rather than later given the big club's disappointing 2017-18.
