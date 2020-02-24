The Oilers acquired Ennis from the Senators for a 2021 fifth-round pick, Gord Miller of TSN and NBC reports.

The Oilers make another big move at the deadline. Ennis is a small forward, coming in at 5-foot-9, 161 pounds, and he will likely bolster their bottom six. The 30-year-old has accumulated 14 goals and 33 points -- 10 on the power play -- through 61 games while averaging 14:42 per contest. He'll be an unrestricted free agent in July.