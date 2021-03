Ennis scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-2 win over the Senators.

Both of Ennis' points came in the third period to extend the Oilers' lead. He snapped a personal six-game point drought with the effort. The 31-year-old has eight points, 23 shots on net, a plus-1 rating and 31 hits through 20 contests. Ennis has worked on the second line since Leon Draisaitl moved up to Connor McDavid's wing.