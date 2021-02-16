Ennis posted an assist, four hits and two shots on goal in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Jets.

Ennis set up Alex Chiasson in the second period for the latter's second goal of the contest. The 31-year-old Ennis started the game on the fourth line but ended up skating over 12 minutes for the fourth consecutive game. In that span, he has a goal and two assists, so it appears the Edmonton native has earned a more consistent role in the lineup. That's unlikely to lead to a top-six role for Ennis unless head coach Dave Tippett removes Dominik Kahun from Leon Draisaitl's line.