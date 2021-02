Ennis provided an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Canadiens.

Ennis had the secondary helper on Jujhar Khaira's first-period marker. In eight contests this year, Ennis has a modest three points, seven shots, 10 hits and a plus-1 rating. There's not enough production here with the 31-year-old in a fourth-line role, so fantasy managers can leave him on the waiver wire.