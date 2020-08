Ennis suffered an apparent right leg injury in the second period of Wednesday's Game 3 versus the Blackhawks, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Ennis was crushed by Blackhawks rookie Kirby Dach. The 30-year-old Ennis was unable to put weight on his right leg while exiting the ice. This could be a potential long-term injury for Ennis, who was working on Leon Draisaitl's line during the qualifying round series.