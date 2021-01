Ennis (undisclosed) is set to suit up for Saturday's matchup with Montreal.

Ennis was unavailable for the season opener versus Vancouver on Thursday due to his undisclosed injury. The winger figures to slide into a bottom-six role which will likely relegate Devin Shore or Alex Chiasson to a spot in the press box. After joining the Oilers at the deadline last year, the Edmonton native tallied two goals on 20 shots and two helpers in just nine regular-season appearances.