Ennis was recalled from the taxi squad Monday and inserted on the left side of Edmonton's fourth line with Jujhar Khaira and Josh Archibald. Ennis gave the Oilers the lead just over six minutes into the third period, leading a 2-on-1 entry into the Ottawa zone and using a slick toe drag to beat Matt Murray for his first goal of the season. Ennis has been a useful fantasy asset in the past, and he showed well late last year after being acquired by Edmonton, but he's best left on the waiver wire as long as he's filling a bottom-six role for the Oilers.