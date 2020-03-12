Oilers' Tyler Ennis: First goal in eight games
Ennis scored a goal on seven shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to Winnipeg.
Ennis snapped his seven-game goal drought when he opened the scoring just nine seconds into the second period. It was only his second goal since being acquired by the Oilers and his first since scoring in his Edmonton debut. However, his seven shots were a season high. The 30-year-old has 16 goals and 37 points in 70 games between Edmonton and Buffalo, his most productive offensive season since his 20-goal, 46-point campaign in 2014-15.
