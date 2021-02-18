Ennis notched an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Ennis and Dominik Kahun swapped places in the lineup, with Ennis taking over on the left wing next to Leon Draisaitl. The duo linked up for the Oilers' second goal, as Ennis had the assist on Draisaitl's first tally of the game. The 31-year-old Ennis has a reasonable five points, 15 hits and nine shots on net through 10 appearances. Obviously, his scoring chances will go up in a top-six role if he can stick alongside Draisaitl for an extended time. Ennis' 13:29 of time time Wednesday matched his season high.