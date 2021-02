Ennis scored a goal on two shots, doled out two hits and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

Ennis tallied at 13:25 of the third period, giving the Oilers their first lead of the game. It was his second goal and sixth point of the year in 13 outings. The 31-yea-rold has added 22 hits, 14 shots on net and a plus-1 rating.