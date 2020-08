Ennis (leg) has been ruled out indefinitely, meaning he won't be available for Game 4 against Chicago on Friday or Game 5 (if needed) on Saturday.

It certainly doesn't sound like Ennis will be back any time soon, so he could miss even more time if the Oilers manage to overcome their 2-1 series deficit. In his stead, James Neal or Andreas Athanasiou figures to jump up to the second line with Leon Draisaitl while Gaetan Haas should be the leading candidate to be added to the lineup.