Ennis (undisclosed) did not play in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canucks, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Ennis played an unusually low 8:41 in Wednesday's season-opening loss to the Canucks, and it appears he's working through an injury. He suffered a broken leg in August versus the Blackhawks, but it's unclear if his current injury is related to that. With Ennis out, Devin Shore entered the lineup in a fourth-line role. Ennis' next chance to return is Saturday versus the Canadiens.