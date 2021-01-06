Ennis (leg) has been on the ice for the first few days of training camp, Jim Parsons of The Hockey Writers reports.

Ennis suffered a fractured leg and ligament damage near his ankle during Edmton's playoff series against the Blackhawks, but a four-month offseason evidently afforded him enough time to get back to 100 percent. The 31-year-old winger, who notched 16 goals and 37 points in 70 games split between the Senators and Oilers last campaign, is expected to start off on Edmonton's third line in 2020-21.