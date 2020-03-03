Ennis recorded an assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 8-3 win over the Predators.

Ennis now has three points in four games since he joined the Oilers at the trade deadline. The 30-year-old winger has been a fixture on Connor McDavid's line -- that's a productive spot for Ennis to be in. With 36 points, 148 shots and 87 hits in 65 contests, Ennis may be a solid depth addition to fantasy rosters.