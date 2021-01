Ennis registered an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Ennis earned the secondary helper on Josh Archibald's goal late in the first period. The 31-year-old Ennis has bounced between the taxi squad and the active roster in the last week. He's made five appearances this season, with his assist Saturday as his first point of the year. Expect the winger to remain in a bottom-six role when he's in the lineup.