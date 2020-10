Ennis (leg) signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Oilers on Friday.

The Oilers acquired Ennis at the deadline, and he contributed well before the league paused in March, posting two goals, two assists and 20 shots on net over nine games. The 31-year-old winger suffered a fractured leg during the qualifying round of the playoffs, but he could be ready when next season starts. Expect Ennis to operate in the bottom-six once he's healthy.