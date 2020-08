Ennis scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Ennis' unassisted tally at 1:44 of the second period put the Oilers up 3-1. The diminutive forward had 37 points (16 goals, 21 assists) in 70 games between the Oilers and the Senators in 2019-20. As long as he stays on a line with either Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl, Ennis could be a strong value option in DFS formats.