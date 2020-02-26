Oilers' Tyler Ennis: Two points in hometown team debut
Ennis scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.
Ennis and fellow trade acquisition Andreas Athanasiou got the first chances to play on Connor McDavid's wings, and both newcomers posted a pair of points. Ennis added four shots on goal, three hits and a plus-2 rating. The Edmonton native is up to 35 points, 143 shots, 79 hits and a minus-3 rating through 62 contests this year. Ennis should enjoy more offensive productivity now that he's away from the lackluster Senators.
