Ennis was designated for waivers by the Oilers on Monday.

Ennis could garner some interest from the other 30 NHL clubs considering he is coming off a 2019-20 campaign in which he garnered 37 points in 70 games for Ottawa and Edmonton, combined with his very manageable $1 million cap hit. If he does clear, the 31-year-old winger figures to be demoted to the taxi squad but could still see plenty of games this year.