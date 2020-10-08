Tullio was drafted 126th overall by the Oilers at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

NHL clubs make a concerted effort to add speed and skill to their prospect pools and those are Tullio's two greatest attributes. The Lakeshore, Ontario native is fresh of a year in which he averaged better than a point-per-game (27 goals, 66 points in 62 games) for OHL Oshawa. The issue Tullio will have to overcome in the coming seasons is a lack of size. He checks in at 5-foot-9 and about 160 pounds and it's fair to wonder if his body will hold up at the professional level given how hard he plays on a nightly basis. The hope for Edmonton is that Tullio will be able to add 20 pounds worth of muscle to his frame and still maintain his elusiveness.