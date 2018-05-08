Oilers' Tyler Vesel: Inks one-year deal with Edmonton

Vesel signed a one-year contract with the Oilers on Tuesday.

Vesel is best known for his stellar play at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. The American, who was selected in the sixth round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, was named the NCAA/NCHC Scholar-Athlete of the year in 2017-18, and he also produced six points over 11 games for AHL Bakersfield.