Oilers' Tyler Vesel: Not qualified by Edmonton
Vesel did not receive a qualifying offer from the Oilers, making him an unrestricted free agent, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.
Vesel has never appeared at the NHL level since being picked in the sixth round of the 2014 draft, and he scored just 18 points in 61 games with AHL Bakersfield last season, so parting ways was an easy decision for Edmonton.
