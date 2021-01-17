Barrie notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Canadiens.

Barrie set up defense partner Slater Koekkoek for the goal at 12:59 of the third period, which spoiled Carey Price's shutout bid. The 29-year-old Barrie also led all Oilers with 23:43 of ice time. While he's listed on the third pairing, he has two helpers and a minus-2 rating through three games in what should be a productive role.