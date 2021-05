Barrie registered a power-play assist and two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Barrie earned the secondary assist on Connor McDavid's opening tally in the first period. The 29-year-old Barrie continues to impress on offense with seven goals, 42 points, 125 shots on net and a plus-6 rating in 49 outings. The veteran blueliner has earned 21 of his points with the man advantage.